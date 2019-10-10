Tony winners Andrea Martin (“Pippin”) and LaChanze (“The Color Purple”) will play the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present respectively in the upcoming holiday time Broadway mounting of “A Christmas Carol” starring Campbell Scott (“House of Cards”) as Scrooge. “A Christmas Carol,” which begins performances on Nov. 7 at the Lyceum Theatre, was previously produced at London’s Old Vic.It will have direction by Matthew Warchus (“Matilda”) and a book by Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) based on the Dickens text.

Scorcese’s ‘The Irishman’ to receive Broadway booking

“The Irishman,” Martin Scorcese’s starry new crime movie for Netflix, will be shown eight times a week for one month at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre beginning Nov. 1. The film will then be released digitally on Netflix on Nov. 27. “We’ve lost so many wonderful theaters in New York City in recent years, including single screen theaters like the Ziegfeld and the Paris,” Scorcese said in a statement. “The opportunity to recreate that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting.”

Freeman and Ivey return to ‘Miss Daisy’

Morgan Freeman and Dana Ivey, who originated the lead roles in Alfred Uhry’s Pulitzer-winning drama “Driving Miss Daisy” when it premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 1987, will return to the play for a one-night-only reading on Nov. 11 at the Kaye Playhouse to benefit The Acting Company. Freeman famously went on to appear in the 1989 film version opposite Jessica Tandy. A 2010 Broadway revival starred Vanessa Redgrave and James Earl Jones.

‘Fleabag’ solo performance to be screened in U.S.

A live performance of “Fleabag,” the down and dirty one-woman show written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which inspired the BBC/Amazon Prime television series, will be screened in U.S. cinemas on Mon. Nov. 18. The show (which was filmed in London’s West End) received its U.S. premiere Off-Broadway earlier this year. For more info visit FathomEvents.com.

Spotted …

Chance the Rapper at “The Lion King” … Samantha Bee at “Beetlejuice” … Emily Ratajkowski at “Slave Play” … Lin-Manuel Miranda at “The Wrong Man.”