‘Land Ho!’ review: It’s a pleasant enough movie

“Land Ho!” is a pleasant enough movie about two elderly former brothers-in-law who take a road trip across Iceland.

It’s got pretty scenery and a good dose of your classic grumpy old men-style humor, especially when it comes to the antics of verbose American Mitch (Earl Lynn Nelson), who nicely contrasts with the quieter Colin (Paul Eenhoorn).

The picture is a travelogue and not in a pejorative sense. The movie exists primarily to showcase the rugged beauty of the Icelandic terrain with a healthy dose of mild culture clash humor. It’s too tame for the larger themes about aging and maintaining excitement in one’s later years to hit home.