Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Entertainment

‘Land Ho!’ review: It’s a pleasant enough movie

Robert Levin
July 10, 2014
1 min read

It’s too tame for the larger themes about aging.

“Land Ho!” is a pleasant enough movie about two elderly former brothers-in-law who take a road trip across Iceland.

It’s got pretty scenery and a good dose of your classic grumpy old men-style humor, especially when it comes to the antics of verbose American Mitch (Earl Lynn Nelson), who nicely contrasts with the quieter Colin (Paul Eenhoorn).

The picture is a travelogue and not in a pejorative sense. The movie exists primarily to showcase the rugged beauty of the Icelandic terrain with a healthy dose of mild culture clash humor. It’s too tame for the larger themes about aging and maintaining excitement in one’s later years to hit home.

Robert Levin

View all posts

You may also like