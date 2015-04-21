Last ‘Daily Show’ with Jon Stewart to air August 6

It’s the end of an era.

Jon Stewart announced that his last day hosting The Daily Show will be aired August 6. Stewart, 52, made the announcement at the end of Monday’s night show.

“I will be wearing a suit, I will more than likely be showered,” Steward, 52, said. “I’m sorry, I’ll be wearing overalls and I won’t shower,” Stewart corrected himself as the crowd cheered.

Stewart also encouraged viewers to enter a contest for a chance to win tickets to the August 6 show. The winner will be flown to New York City and will receive hotel accommodations and the possibility of snapping a selfie with the host. To apply, contestants will make a donation to New York Collaborates for Autism and Night of Too Many Stars.

Stewart has been the show’s host for the past 19 years. Comedian Trevor Noah, 31, is set to succeed Stewart.