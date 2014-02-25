Lena Dunham to host ‘SNL’ in March

Tune in on March 8 to see the ‘Girls’ creator/actress host.

Mark your calendars, Lena Dunham fans (and critics): the “Girls” creator will host “Saturday Night Live” on March 8, NBC announced Tuesday.

The musical guest will be The National.

“SNL” parodied “Girls” in a skit written by Tina Fey last September. Fey also starred in the bit as an Albanian immigrant named Blerta. Dunham called the parody “a true honor.”

“SNL” returns after a month-long hiatus on March 1, with Jim Parsons from “The Big Bang Theory” as host and musical guest Beck.

If you need your Dunahm fill before March 8, you can catch her on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Wednesday night.

And Dunham’s book, “Not that Kind of Girl,” is scheduled to hit the shelves in October. She posted photos on Instagram from her book author shoot Monday, featuring the 27-year-old in crop tops and briefs.