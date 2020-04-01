Lincoln Center announces home concerts for kids during pandemic

BY GRANT LANCASTER

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will broadcast a series of performances starting Wednesday aimed at entertaining kids and families stuck at home during COVID-19.

The Lincoln Center at Home, a branch of the performing arts organization created in response to the viral outbreak, has released the schedule of musical artists and dancers who will perform for the first two weeks of the Concerts For Kids series. The shows will premiere on the Center’s website, YouTube and Facebook pages and will be available on-demand afterward.

On April 1, NYC-based tap company Music from the Sole will perform with musical accompaniment at 4 p.m.

On April 5, Latin-American singer/songwriter and guitarist Sonia De Los Santos will perform at 11 a.m.

On April 8, musician Zeshan B will perform an Indo-Pakistani interpretation of soul and blues music at 4 p.m.

On April 12, Elena Moon Park will perform East Asian folk and children’s songs at 11 a.m.

In addition to the upcoming live performances, Lincoln Center at Home has archives of recorded performances from past decades at the center that may offer entertainment for those staying home during the next month.