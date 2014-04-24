‘Locke’ a vehicle for Tom Hardy

“Locke” is the sort of movie that’s easier to admire than to actively like, an effort that earns an appreciative nod and a permanent place in the memory for the attempt to think outside the box and decidedly less credit for the result.

The picture, from writer-director Steven Knight, is as simple as it gets. Tom Hardy plays Ivan Locke, a man driving through England and grappling with a crisis without ever leaving his car.

Hardy is the show here, brilliantly externalizing Locke’s internal crisis. But there simply isn’t enough here from a dramatic standpoint to sustain a feature.