‘Locke’ a vehicle for Tom Hardy

Robert Levin
April 24, 2014
This effort deserves only an appreciative nod.

“Locke” is the sort of movie that’s easier to admire than to actively like, an effort that earns an appreciative nod and a permanent place in the memory for the attempt to think outside the box and decidedly less credit for the result.

The picture, from writer-director Steven Knight, is as simple as it gets. Tom Hardy plays Ivan Locke, a man driving through England and grappling with a crisis without ever leaving his car.

Hardy is the show here, brilliantly externalizing Locke’s internal crisis. But there simply isn’t enough here from a dramatic standpoint to sustain a feature.

