Lorde will have her hands all over the music for the next “Hunger Games” flick, out Nov. 21.

The 17-year-old Grammy winner will “curate” the sountrack for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1,” Lionsgate announced on Thursday.

The “Royals” hitmaker will “hand-pick” the artists and also provide the first single for the album, out this fall.