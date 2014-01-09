Lots of New York connections among Golden Globe nominees

From big nominations for New York-set films such as "Inside Llewyn Davis" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" to a …

From big nominations for New York-set films such as "Inside Llewyn Davis" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" to a lifetime achievement award for New York fixture Woody Allen, this year’s Golden Globe Awards certainly pay tribute to the Big Apple. Here is a breakdown of some ways the city will be featured in Sunday’s show.

Movies

"Inside Llewyn Davis"

The latest movie from Joel and Ethan Coen follows a struggling folk singer in Greenwich Village, circa 1961. It’s been nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and more.

"Blue Jasmine"

Woody Allen’s flick tells the story of a Manhattan socialite (Cate Blanchett) after she falls into poverty and is forced to relocate to live with her sister (Sally Hawkins) in San Francisco. Both actresses are up for nominations, and writer-director Woody Allen will also be given the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

"The Wolf of Wall Street"

Martin Scorsese has been making movies in the city for decades. His latest, which is up for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, tells the story of a New York stockbroker who runs a firm that engages in all kinds of corruption and fraud in the 1990s. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

"12 Years A Slave"

Nominated for seven awards, including Best Motion Picture, Drama, "12 Years a Slave" tells the story of Solomon Northup, a black man born free in New York who in 1841 is captured and sold into slavery.

TV series

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Set in the fictional 99th Precinct in Brooklyn, this new series is nominated for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy. "Saturday Night Live" alum Andy Samberg is also nominated for his starring role.

"Girls"

The HBO comedy has been nominated for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy and follows the misadventures of a group of twentysomethings in New York City. Creator and star Lena Dunham is also nominated for best actress in a TV series.

Actors/Actresses

Kerry Washington

The Bronx native is nominated for her role as Olivia Pope, crisis management expert to the president in the ABC series "Scandal."

Edie Falco

The Brooklyn native will be vying for her third Golden Globe Award. It’s her third nomination for her role as Jackie Peyton in Showtime’s "Nurse Jackie."

Al Pacino

Pacino has been nominated for his portrayal of the titular record producer in the TV film "Phil Spector."

Hosts

Tina Fey

The comedian moved to New York in 1997 to write for "Saturday Night Live," where she later became the show’s first female head writer. She’s since gone on to create shows based in the city, including "30 Rock" and the forthcoming "Tooken."

Amy Poehler

Poehler is one of the founding members of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, where she still performs. She was also a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" from 2001-2009.