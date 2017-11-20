The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with all its crowds, traffic snafus and intense security, is back again with joyous celebration.

In its 91st year, the iconic event promises tons of entertainment — from songs by 98 Degrees and Gwen Stefani, sets by dance troupes to performances by marching bands, and Santa Claus to wrap it all up in a big red bow.

There's a lot to prepare for, so we've gathered up important things to know before the festivities begin.