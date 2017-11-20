The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with all its crowds, traffic snafus and intense security, is back again with joyous celebration.

In its 91st year, the iconic event promises tons of entertainment — from songs by 98 Degrees and Gwen Stefani, sets by dance troupes to performances by marching bands, and Santa Claus to wrap it all up in a big red bow.

There's a lot to prepare for, so we've gathered up important things to know before the festivities begin.

All the basic info

What time does it start? 9 a.m.

What time should you arrive to get a good viewing spot? Before 6 a.m.

What is the parade route? The parade begins at 77th Street and Central Park west and marches south to Columbus Circle. It then heads east on 59th Street before turning onto Sixth Avenue and heading south to 34th Street. The parade heads west on 34th Street before culminating at Macy's.

Where are the best places to watch? Some say there are no magic spots, but the farther you are from Macy's/Herald Square, the better. The folks at Mommy Poppins have some great ideas: the west side of Central Park West in the 60s and 70s, or enter north of 86th street in Central Park and walk south. A hill could offer a vantage point.

(Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Getting there

Macy's expects 3.5 million spectators at this year's parade, so you'll have to get there early to get a good spot.

Expect street closures all along and around the route, so take public transportation. Especially avoid: Sixth Avenue, between 23rd and 42nd streets, Seventh Avenue, between 34th and 42nd streets, 59th Street, between Fifth Avenue and Central Park West, 35th to 38th streets, between Fifth and Eighth avenues, and Broadway, between 38th and 59th streets.

According to the MTA, buses and subways are operating on a Sunday schedule (less frequent service) and the Staten Island Railway is operating on a Saturday schedule.

(Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

The new balloons for 2017

Each year, Macy's introduces new giant character balloons. Last year's were Red from "Angry Birds," the legendary DINO from "Sinclair Oil," Scrat and his acorn from "Ice Age" and Ronald McDonald.

This year, expect to see Dr. Seuss' Grinch, Jett from "Super Wings," "Paw Patrol" and Olaf from Disney's "Frozen." The balloons were tested for the parade in New Jersey on Nov. 4.

And as always, Snoopy will make an appearance, but he'll be dressed differently, as is custom.

(Credit: Getty Images for Macy's / Eugene Gologursky)

Who is performing

The 1990s are back. Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey and Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees will take the stage (or float) this year in addition to other stars, including: Gwen Stefani, Wyclef Jean, the Goo Goo Dolls, Smokey Robinson, Sabrina Carpenter, Nicky Jam, Lauren Alaina, Bebe Rexha, Angelica Hale, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Leslie Odom Jr., Miss America Cara Mund, Andy Grammer, JoJo Siwa, Olivia Holt, Kat Graham, Dustin Lynch, Common, Cam, Andra Day, Sara Evans, and of course, the Radio City Rockettes. This list doesn't include the multitude of marching bands, dance squads, cheerleaders, circus performers and others, so prepare yourself for a full morning of entertainment. (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

Where you can brunch and watch the parade indoors

Not everybody wants to stand in the cold to watch the parade. Some people would rather view it from a distance with good food and heat. There are many restaurants along the route that fit the bill, including Bouchon Bakery on the second floor of the Shops at Columbus Avenue/Time Warner Center and Stella Trattoria at Herald Square.

If the big balloon inflation is more your scene, head out to family-style Italian restaurant Carmine's (2450 Broadway) or Tavern on the Green (67th Street and Central Park West) on Wednesday night for crowd-pleasing American classics.

(Credit: Deborah Jones)

Want to hit up the balloon inflation?

The night before the Thanksgiving Day Parade, head uptown to the route's starting point at the American Museum of Natural History for the annual inflation festivities. It starts at 3 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m. Word of warning: the secret is out, so expect a crowd as you shuffle around the museum. (Credit: FLICKR/one_show)

Learn more about the 'secrets' of the parade

Like this amazing fact: the first parade was held on Thanksgiving Day in 1924 but was called the "Macy's Christmas Parade." The event was organized by a small group of Macy's employees, who, dressed in costumes, marched from 145th Street and Convent Avenue to the company's Herald Square flagship, along with a mix of entertainers, floats and -- of course -- Santa Claus. Read on for more Secrets of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Credit: Macy's)