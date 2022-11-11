Madame Tussauds New York to unveil new wax figure of Billy Porter

Billy Porter, a Tony, Grammy and Emmy-Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright, announced from his Instagram (@theebillyporter) that he will be featured as Madame Tussauds New York new wax figure on World Kindness Day, Nov. 13,

Most known for his portrayal of Pray Tell in FX’s, “Pose,” as a representation of the Fairy Godmother in Amazon’s remake of “Cinderella” and as from his Broadway roles including his part in “Kinky Boots” which won him the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Porter was the first openly gay, Black man to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama and has fought to provide representation to young queer people of all colors. In addition to his acting talent, Porter is admired for his ability to inspire by his openness in red-carpet statements and interviews and his vulnerability in his memoir.

“I am humbly honored to be receiving my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds. It’s been a pleasure to work with the artists to make this dream come true and I can’t wait to see my twin in New York!” Billy Porter said in a press release.

The team of 20 studio artists creating the figure are forming Porter in a recreation of his 2020 Grammy Award outfit, styled by Sam Ratelle. It is estimated to take six months to complete in London before being moved to NYC.

For more information about visiting Porter’s figure and other icons replicated in wax, visit https://www.madametussauds.com/new-york/.