Your guide to hanging out like a 'Made in Staten Island' boss

On Staten Island, it’s more about who you’re with than where you are, the cast of MTV’s “Made in Staten Island” says. But if you ask us, the “where” is still pretty important.

The borough-based reality show lasted only a brief three weeks before being mysteriously pulled from its TV time slot on Jan. 28. In less than three hours of footage, the cast comprised of “Mob Wives” star Karen Gravano’s daughter Karina Seabrook, Paulie Fusco, Dennie Augustine, Christian Patterson (C.P.) and Kayla Gonzalez, among others, took us across the borough "where bosses are made," from New Dorp to Bulls Head.

“On Staten Island, we always find something to do,” Paulie said during a video shoot at the amNewYork offices ahead of the series premiere. “I know when someone sees a parking lot or a deli or a little nook in the woods, they’re like ‘what do you mean? Who hangs out there?’”

“That’s how it is,” agreed Karina, his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

“We just come together as a group and we go anywhere,” Paulie added. “We could go to an empty room and make it fun. So, that’s why we gravitate toward places like that.”

MTV has not commented on the status of “Made in Staten Island,” but cast members on social media have urged fans to stay tuned for “something big.”

While you wait, you can chow down like a boss on Staten Island. We mapped out some of the group’s go-to spots, most of which unsurprisingly reflect their love of Italian food, pastries, bagels and more.

Filoncino Cafe (4569 Amboy Rd.)

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

C.P. introduced us to Filoncino Cafe in the pilot, calling the shopping center parking lot the place “everybody hangs out when they’ve got nothing to do.”

The parking lot’s designation as one of the crew’s gathering spots might have everything to do with Karina, who works behind the counter at the cafe/bakery.

“My mom [“Mob Wives’” Karen Gravano] wanted me to work a real job. Never rely on a man, never rely on family, because back in the day, my mom was gifted a flower shop and that was like the heyday of the mob, but for me, my mom wants me to live a normal life,” she said in the second episode about why she’s employed at Filoncino.

The parking serves as a hang-out, so it’s also a breeding ground of drama. Kayla “dives like Michael Phelps” at some “haters” in the lot during a confrontation in episode two.

Restaurant on the Plaza Pizza (50 New Dorp Plaza)

C.P. works as a delivery person for this New Dorp Plaza pizzeria, though he made it pretty clear he doesn’t “plan on walking around like this my whole life.” Paulie occasionally dropped by for a slice.

Royal Crown Bakery (1350 Hylan Blvd.)

Though not visited in “Made In Staten Island” -- yet -- Paulie and Karina told amNewYork they can’t get enough of Staten Island’s bake shops, Italian bakery Royal Crown being one of them.

“Bakeries are kind of a big thing here. It’s only a Staten Island thing,” Karina said. “I can’t go to Arizona and go to a bakery and be like, ‘wow, that really stands out,’ you know?” Karina, the granddaughter of Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, was raised in Arizona and moved to Staten Island with her mother, Karen Gravano, in 2011.

Alfonso's Pastry Shoppe (1899 Victory Blvd.)

Alfonso's, self-dubbed as the home of “Staten Island’s best cannoli,” has been whipping up Italian pastries since 1970. Karina and Paulie also listed the shop as one of the best.

Bay Street

C.P. told amNewYork his favorite spots to eat on Staten Island can be found on Bay Street, particularly because of the diverse variety of eats. “Bay Street has Spanish spots, soul food spots, Italian spots, there’s great food all across the Island, though,” he said.

Running from Tompkinsville to Shore Acres, Bay Street is a go-to for late-night Italian bites (Molo), pizza (Paulie’s Pizzeria), Sri Lankan eats (Lakruwana) and tacos (Sofia’s Taqueria).

Harold Avenue

Remember when Paulie said his crew could find fun anywhere? Harold Avenue is one of those spots. The street was named by C.P. as a place “where some of us go to meet up” in the pilot.

Mugshots Bar and Grill (3785 Victory Blvd.)

If the crew isn’t hanging out on Harold Avenue (or in the Filoncino Cafe parking lot) you might find them at Mugshots. The sports bar is another spot C.P. said the group frequents for a “late-night” meet-up.

La Rosa Chicken & Grill (1172 Victory Blvd.)

Kayla works as a cashier at the chicken joint where she’s (definitely not) “the No. 1 staff member.” “I’m kidding,” she said in the third episode. “It might not be the best job, but it helps me stay away from a lot of trouble.”

Mount Loretto (6581 Hylan Blvd.)

Another “parking lot” hang spot, C.P. said the crew “links up” in the lot of the Catholic charity building after dark.

The Kettle Black (415 Forest Ave.)

Dennie and friend Taylor O'Toole sat down for a chat at the sports bar in the series’ third episode. It’s where Dennie introduced us to “HOFFA” (hot only from far away).

Beauty Culture Academy (233 Stobe Ave.)

You won’t find the entire crew hanging at this beauty school, but you will find Taylor perfecting her craft. She’s currently a student at the cosmetology school that teaches hair, nail and makeup styling.

Tottenville Hot Bagels & Deli (6959 Amboy Rd.)

This list wouldn’t be complete without a bagel store. Paulie’s go-to in episode three was Tottenville Hot Bagels & Deli, where he ran into some older Staten Islanders who encouraged him to find success without receiving his GED.