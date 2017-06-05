Matthew Perry latest ‘Friends’ star to crush our revival dreams

You can cross “Friends” off the list of potential TV revivals.

Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) said he’d flat out turn down the chance to work on the show again if he was asked to film a reboot. The reason he won’t return to his Thanksgiving-hating, sarcastic role on the NBC sitcom that lasted 10 seasons is simple: He doesn’t want to ruin a good (err, great) thing.

“If anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no,” Perry told Variety in an interview published on Monday. “The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

With reboots, revivals and sequels taking over screens both big and small (“Gilmore Girls,” “Roseanne,” “That’s So Raven”), returning to Central Perk has turned into one of Perry’s fears.

“I have this recurring nightmare — I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do ‘Friends’ again and nobody cares,” Perry said. “We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it.”

“Friends” fans would never brush off the news of a revival of the NYC-set show. But whether we can convince Perry of that or not, chances of the show returning still remain slim.

Perry isn’t even the first member of the group to squash our revival dreams.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) said the show simply wouldn’t work if it was to take place today. “Honestly, I don’t know what we would do,” Aniston told Lorraine Kelly on ITV’s “Lorraine” in December. The actress said technology would most likely get in the way of the group’s dynamic.

And who can forget the day David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) was quoted saying the “jarring” fame that came from the sitcom made him want to hide. Based on that August 2016 Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast alone, we’re not so sure Schwimmer would come back willingly.