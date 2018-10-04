Tina Fey finally made fetch happen.

The “Mean Girls” creator celebrated her movie's national holiday on Wednesday by renaming a city block “W. Fetch Street.”

Fey was joined by more than a dozen members of the cast of her Broadway production outside August Wilson Theatre for the brief renaming ceremony. She wore pink, obviously.

The commissioner of the mayor’s office of media and entertainment, Julie Menin, led the "Mean Girls Day" renaming, asking for Fey's help unveiling the appropriately colored street sign.

Now that Menin, Fey, Gretchen Wieners, Regina George and the rest of the high schoolers have worked their magic, you will be required to use the classic line from the movie when referring to 52nd Street, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue. And if you don't, well, you can't sit with us.

The ceremony took place ahead of the evening’s special performance of the Broadway musical. The show date was only open to fans who won tickets through an online digital lottery.

"I'm so thrilled to be here tonight to celebrate 'Mean Girls Day!' In honor of 'Mean Girls Day' and the musical's commitment to making world-class theater more accessible, the city is making fetch happen by renaming NYC's historical West 52nd Street to West Fetch Street," Menin said over cheers from a crowd of pink-wearing fans.

The “Mean Girls” musical features Taylor Louderman (Regina George), Ashley Park (Weiners) and Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith) as the Plastics and Erika Henningsen as newcomer Cady Heron. It is currently playing an open run in New York City, with dates listed online through July 2019.

The play got a mixed review from amNewYork critic Matt Windman, who found the score (music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin) lackluster and awkward. Fans, however, will find pleasure revisiting the recitable one-liners delivered through the sassy 2004 film, which starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams in the leading roles.