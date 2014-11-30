Mel B had four-year lesbian relationship before her current marriage

Mel B, aka “Scary Spice,” from the world famous “Spice Girls,” had a long romantic relationship with another mom at …

Mel B, aka “Scary Spice,” from the world famous “Spice Girls,” had a long romantic relationship with another mom at her eldest daughter’s school in Los Angeles before marrying her second husband, film producer Stephen Belafonte, in 2007.

“I did have a four-year relationship with a woman. But I’ve been very happily married for seven years,” Melanie Brown, 39, told The Guardian newspaper published Saturday.

Her monogamous marriage, she said, “is very tight and solid,” and she freely shares her observations about women she finds attractive with Belafonte. “I do think women are gorgeous. Crazy but gorgeous,” Brown said.

The performer and judge of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” said her lowest moment was in 2006 when former flame Eddie Murphy said only a paternity test could prove that the baby she was carrying was his. A test proved that Angel, now 7, was his child.