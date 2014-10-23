Melissa Rivers to inherit $110 million from Joan Rivers’ estate, report says

She will inherit $75 million in cash and $35 million in real estate.

Melissa Rivers, right, and her son Cooper, following the funeral her mother Joan Rivers at the Temple Emanu-El in Manhattan, Sept. 7, 2014. Photo Credit: Newsday/Matt Davies

Joan Rivers left the bulk of her reportedly $110 million estate to her daughter, Melissa Rivers, according to Us Weekly.

According to the report, Melissa Rivers stands to inherit $75 million in cash and her mother’s $35 million Upper East Side condo. Melissa’s 13-year-old son, Cooper, will receive a separate inheritance.

Rivers started working in show business in the 1950s, and her big break came as a permanent guest on Johnny Carson. She said that she was $37 million in debt when her husband committed suicide in 1987, but she earned an estimated $50 million a year by the time of death between her many television appearances, comedy shows and a line of jewelry she sold herself on QVC. Rivers was estimated to be worth $150 million when she died, according to Business Insider.

Joan Rivers died on September 4 at the age of 81. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a lack of oxygen during a medical procedure on Aug. 28.

Melissa Rivers, who frequently worked with her mother, issued a statement after her mother’s death saying she is “forever grateful” to Joan’s fans for “remembering the joy and laughter she brought to many.”