Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Entertainment

Melissa Rivers to inherit $110 million from Joan Rivers’ estate, report says

AMNY.COM
October 23, 2014
2 min read
Melissa Rivers, right, and her son Cooper, following the funeral her mother Joan Rivers at the Temple Emanu-El in Manhattan, Sept. 7, 2014. Photo Credit: Bryan Smith

She will inherit $75 million in cash and $35 million in real estate.

Melissa Rivers, right, and her son Cooper, following the funeral her mother Joan Rivers at the Temple Emanu-El in Manhattan, Sept. 7, 2014.
Melissa Rivers, right, and her son Cooper, following the funeral her mother Joan Rivers at the Temple Emanu-El in Manhattan, Sept. 7, 2014. Photo Credit: Newsday/Matt Davies

Joan Rivers left the bulk of her reportedly $110 million estate to her daughter, Melissa Rivers, according to Us Weekly.

According to the report, Melissa Rivers stands to inherit $75 million in cash and her mother’s $35 million Upper East Side condo. Melissa’s 13-year-old son, Cooper, will receive a separate inheritance.

Rivers started working in show business in the 1950s, and her big break came as a permanent guest on Johnny Carson. She said that she was $37 million in debt when her husband committed suicide in 1987, but she earned an estimated $50 million a year by the time of death between her many television appearances, comedy shows and a line of jewelry she sold herself on QVC. Rivers was estimated to be worth $150 million when she died, according to Business Insider.

Joan Rivers died on September 4 at the age of 81. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a lack of oxygen during a medical procedure on Aug. 28.

Melissa Rivers, who frequently worked with her mother, issued a statement after her mother’s death saying she is “forever grateful” to Joan’s fans for “remembering the joy and laughter she brought to many.”

AMNY.COM

View all posts

You may also like