‘Memento,’ Christopher Nolan film from 2000, to be remade

It joins a crop of remakes of movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Jumanji” and “The Birds.”

Really?

There won’t be too much guesswork the second time around.

Signaling that the movie remake trend is well and truly out of control, AMBI Pictures announced Monday plans to remake Christopher Nolan’s classic 2000 mystery thriller “Memento.”

The film, in which Guy Pearce plays a man trying to solve the murder of his wife while battling amnesia, is the one-billionth movie to be slated for a remake this year.

Made a mere 15 years ago, our main question is: Why?

“‘Memento’ is a masterpiece that leaves audiences guessing not just throughout the film, but long after as well, which is a testament to its daring approach,” AMBI’s Monika Bacardi said in a statement.

“We intend to stay true to Christopher Nolan’s vision and deliver a memorable movie that is every bit as edgy, iconic and award-worthy as the original,” she added.

AMBI, which recently acquired the Exclusive Media Group’s library of 400+ films (including “Cruel Intentions” and “Donnie Darko”), announced in July plans to remake Federico Fellini’s iconic 1960 movie “La Dolce Vita.”

“Memento” is the latest in scores of movie remakes — “Ghostbusters,” “Jumanji,” All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The Birds,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” “Logan’s Run,” and “The Craft” are among the mix.