Mia Farrow slams Woody Allen Golden Globes tribute

His ex, Mia Farrow, was outraged that the famed director received a glowing tribute at the Golden Globes on Sunday night when Diane Keaton accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf.

"A woman has publicly detailed Woody Allen’s molestation of her at age 7. GoldenGlobe tribute showed contempt for her & all abuse survivors," Farrow wrote on Twitter yesterday. Farrow, 68, was referring to Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan, who has publicly accused Allen, 78, of molesting her two decades ago.

Allen’s 26-year-old estranged son, Ronan Farrow, started the anti-Allen Twitter tirade on Sunday night, writing: "Missed the Woody Allen tribute — did they put the part where a woman publicly confirmed he molested her at age 7 before or after Annie Hall?"

Allen has denied the abuse allegations.