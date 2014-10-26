‘Mike Tyson Mysteries’ is incredibly funny

Somehow, it’s this season’s the must-see new mystery show.

“Mike Tyson Mysteries” follows in the footsteps of other strange animated celebrity partnerships, like “Chuck Norris: Karate Kommandos” and “Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling.”

The big difference is that the former top boxer’s series, premiering Monday on Adult Swim on Cartoon Network, is intended to be a spoof.

The offbeat crime-fighting series — in the same vein of “Scooby-Doo!” — features Tyson, his adopted daughter Yung Hee (Rachel Ramras), the Ghost of the Marquess of Queensberry (Jim Rash) and a talking pigeon (Norm Macdonald) as they handle missions delivered to them by, what else, carrier pigeon (his last series, “Taking On Tyson,” was about his love of pigeon racing).

The show is incredibly funny, whether making a joke about Cormac McCarthy or Tyson’s marble mouth mispronunciation of, well, everything.

Hats off to Iron Mike for his willingness to poke fun at himself (he’s in on the joke, right?) and Ramras, Rash and Macdonald nicely flesh out the show’s odd assemblage.

‘Mike Tyson Mysteries’ premieres Monday night at 10:30 p.m. On Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.