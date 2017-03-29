‘Mindy Project’ canceled after season 6

There’s good news and bad news, Mindy Kaling lovers.

The good news is “The Mindy Project” has been renewed for a sixth season. The bad — it’s going to be its last.

Hulu announced the news of the New York City-set comedy series’ demise on Wednesday, also revealing the final season will premiere September this year.

The show has earned Kaling, 37, who created, stars and executive produces the series, multiple award nominations, from the Writers Guild to the Television Critics Association.

“The Mindy Project,” which is mostly filmed in Los Angeles, has aired 107 episodes since 2012.