Miss USA Shares her story with Brooklyn Children of Incarcerated Parents

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch, 23, visited Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn yesterday, July 14, to share her story with children of incarcerated parents and their families about her years growing up with a father incarcerated in prison.

Branch was born in Detroit, Michigan and raised in a small Mississippi town, the sixth of eight siblings. After becoming the first African-American to win the Miss Mississippi Title, she Miss USA in November 2020 in the competition originally scheduled for the spring of 2020 but postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

She came to Brooklyn to tour Children of Promise, NYC (CPNYC) — an organization that provides support to the children of incarcerated parents and their families through child-centered, trauma-informed programming and activities.

“I wish I had an organization like Children of Promise during my childhood to deal with the trauma of having my father incarcerated for ten years of my life,” said Brand. “I now use my voice and platform to make a difference in the lives of these children and their parents.”

Through the various pageants, Branch has been open about the challenges her family faced due to mass incarceration, and has been an advocate for criminal justice reform. rents.”

CPNYC has successfully developed an innovative model, distinct within New York City, which co-locates a licensed mental health clinic and a comprehensive array of youth services in its Bedford Stuyvesant and South Bronx locations.

CPNYC’s model is a holistic multi-service approach which is tailored to each child’s individual strengths and challenges and offers a unique empowering environment specifically designed to foster resilience, support learning and academic achievement while strengthening social and emotional development.

“It is important to bring together these impacted young people into a safe space in order for them to share their experiences,” said Sharon Content, founder and CEO of Children of Promise, NYC. “Many of these young people deal with the stigma, shame and the secret of having a parent in prison. Our organization provides our scholars the tools needed to deal with these issues.”