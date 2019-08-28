The cast album of “Moulin Rouge!” will be released digitally on Friday. The score contains approximately 70 songs (some of which are only heard in bits and pieces), some of which were included in the 2001 film (“Nature Boy,” “The Sound of Music,” “Roxanne,” “Your Song,” “Lady Marmalade”) and others that are were added for the stage version (“Single Ladies,” “Firework,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Bad Romance”). A CD of the cast album will be subsequently released.

‘Forbidden Broadway’ to return

Following a five-year absence from the New York stage, “Forbidden Broadway," Gerard Alessandrini’s long-running, frequently updated parody of Broadway’s latest shows, will return for a 10-week Off-Broadway run at the Triad Theatre beginning Sept. 18. Titled “Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation,” the new edition promises to take aim at “Hadestown,” the “Oklahoma!” revival, “Moulin Rouge!,” “Frozen,” the Yiddish “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Ferryman” and “What the Constitution Means to Me.” In 2016, Alessandrini premiered “Spamilton,” a full-length musical parody of “Hamilton.” “Ever since ‘Hamilton’ re-energized us, there’s been a deluge of great new shows of every type that I can have fun with,” Alessandrini said in a statement.

‘The Great Society’ sets up voting booths

The LBJ drama “The Great Society,” which begins previews on Sept. 6 on Broadway, is setting up four voting booths in the lobby of the Vivian Beaumont Theater where theatergoers can vote for who should be the winner of the Democratic and Republican 2020 presidential primaries. The results will be posted on Twitter following each performance. Online ballots will also be made available at GreatSocietyBroadway.com.

‘Slava’ will snow again on Broadway

“Slava’s Snowshow,” a surreal, nonverbal spectacle that played Off-Broadway in 2004 and Broadway in 2008, will return to Broadway for the holidays, playing the Stephen Sondheim Theatre beginning Nov. 11. Created and staged by Russian clown Slava Polunin, the show consists of short comedy routines and striking visual imagery. In the finale, a swirling snowstorm bursts through the center of the stage toward the audience.

Glick to cover for Groff in ‘Little Shop’

Gideon Glick, who received a Tony nomination for his performance as Dill Harris in the hit Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” will play Seymour in the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of “Little Shop of Horrors” for two weeks in November while Jonathan Groff takes a scheduled leave from the production. The cast of “Little Shop” (which begins previews at the Westside Theatre on Sept. 17) also includes Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle and Tom Alan Robbins.

