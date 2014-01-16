Movie review: ‘Maidentrip,’ 2.5 stars

Laura Dekker is one tough young woman. How tough? She circumnavigated the globe solo on a sailboat between the ages …

Laura Dekker is one tough young woman. How tough? She circumnavigated the globe solo on a sailboat between the ages of 14 and 16, becoming the youngest person ever to do so.

The documentary, “Maidentrip” consists of footage Dekker shot on her journey from 2010 to 2012.

The movie is rife with the wonder and excitement of the journey. Its message, that the world is meant to be seen and experienced in person and not through electronic screens, is a valuable one. But “Maidentrip” is shapeless, reducing a nearly two-year journey to a svelte 80 minutes that play more like a mundane travelogue than a testament to an incredible feat.

Documentary by Jillian Schlesinger

Playing at IFC Center

Not Rated