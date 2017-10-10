If you spent last Thanksgiving weekend binging “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life,” you’ll be heading back to a fictional world created from the mind of Amy Sherman-Palladino while munching on your turkey leftovers this year too.

The first season of Amazon’s new NYC-set series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will be available for Prime members Nov. 29, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

“When life knocks you down, it’s time to stand up,” a tweet from the “Mrs. Maisel” Twitter account read, alongside the first full trailer for the 1958-set series.

The two-minute-long clip shows Miriam “Midge” Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, ditch the “perfect” life she had on the Upper West Side with her husband and two kids to chase her dream of becoming a stand-up comedian.

The trailer will even give “Gilmore Girls” fans a bit of déjà vu, with a scene featuring arguing parents sitting across from each other at a candlelit dinner. The heated argument between Maisel’s father and her in-laws ends with the aspiring comedian walking out the door in typical Friday night dinner Lorelai style.

“Mrs. Maisel” was one of five pilots released by Amazon in March, and was picked up by the streaming service after receiving a 93 percent approval rating by viewers. The Palladino-produced series began filming at Washington Square Park and other city locations last spring.

The series also stars Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle. The pilot episode is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.