MTV Movie Awards 2016 nominees announced: ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Deadpool,’ more

It’s the 25th anniversary of the awards show.

The 25th annual MTV Movie Awards nominees were announced Tuesday on Snapchat Discover. The awards ceremony is on April 10 at 8 p.m. on MTV and the hosts are Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Fans can vote for their favorites.

The nominees are:

Movie of the year

“Avengers: Age of Ultron”

“Creed”

“Deadpool’

“Jurassic World”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

“Straight Outta Compton”

True story

“Concussion”

“Joy”

“Steve Jobs”

“Straight Outta Compton”

“The Big Short”

“The Revenant”

Documentary

“Amy”

“Cartel Land”

“He Named Me Malala”

“The Hunting Ground”

“The Wolfpack”

“What Happened, Miss Simone?”

Best female performance

Alicia Vikander, “Ex Machina”

Anna Kendrick, “Pitch Perfect 2”

Charlize Theron, “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Daisy Ridley, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Joy”

Morena Baccarin, “Deadpool”

Best male performance

Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”

Matt Damon, “The Martian”

Michael B. Jordan, “Creed”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Will Smith, “Concussion”

Breakthrough performance

Amy Schumer, “Trainwreck”

Brie Larson, “Room”

Daisy Ridley, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Dakota Johnson, “Fifty Shades of Grey”

John Boyega, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

O’Shea Jackson Jr., “Straight Outta Compton”

Best comedic performance

Amy Schumer, “Trainwreck”

Kevin Hart, “Ride Along 2”

Melissa McCarthy, “Spy”

Rebel Wilson, “Pitch Perfect 2”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Will Ferrell, “Get Hard”

Best action performance

Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World”

Dwayne Johnson, “San Andreas”

Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2”

John Boyega, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Vin Diesel, “Furious 7”

Best hero

Charlize Theron, “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Chris Evans, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Daisy Ridley, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Dwayne Johnson, “San Andreas”

Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2”

Paul Rudd, “Ant-Man”

Best villain

Adam Driver, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Ed Skrein, “Deadpool”

Hugh Keays-Byrne, “Mad Max: Fury Road”

James Spader, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Samuel L. Jackson, “Kingsman: The Secret Service”

Tom Hardy, “The Revenant”

Best virtual performance

Amy Poehler, “Inside Out”

Andy Serkis, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Jack Black, “Kung Fu Panda 3”

James Spader, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Seth MacFarlane, “Ted 2”

Ensemble cast

“Avengers: Age of Ultron”

“Furious 7”

“Pitch Perfect 2”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2”

“Trainwreck”

Best kiss

Amy Schumer & Bill Hader, “Trainwreck”

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan, “Fifty Shades of Grey”

Leslie Mann & Chris Hemsworth, “Vacation”

Margot Robbie & Will Smith, “Focus”

Morena Baccarin & Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Rebel Wilson & Adam DeVine, “Pitch Perfect 2”

Best fight

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) vs. Ajax (Ed Skrein), “Deadpool”

Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) vs. The Bear, “The Revenant”

Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) vs. Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) vs. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Rey (Daisy Ridley) vs. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) vs. Lia (Nargis Fakhri), “Spy”