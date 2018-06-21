MTV has announced the launch of MTV Studios, a new development arm of the entertainment brand dedicated to reinventing fan-favorite series from the network’s past while also creating a slate of new shows.

“MTV has the biggest collection of hit youth franchises that spans more than three decades of content and over 200 titles, part of which have fueled our resurgence,” Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, said in a statement. “With MTV Studios, we are for the first time ever opening up this vault beyond our own platforms to re-imagine the franchises with new partners.”

First out of the gate is a reboot of the put-upon teenager animated series “Daria” from “Inside Amy Schumer” writer Grace Edwards. “Daria” will premiere alongside the return of cult-favorite animated sci-fi series “Aeon Flux,” a new season of iconic reality show “The Real World” in partnership with Bunim/Murray Productions, and another batch of unscripted zero-to-hero makeover show “Made.”

The studio also has two new series in the pipeline. “The Valley” is basically “The Hills” for a new generation; the reality series follows a group of teenagers growing up in Nogales, Arizona, a city with its borders split between America and Mexico. “MTV’s Straight Up Ghosted” — a series more akin to breakout hit “Catfish” — will track young people as they attempt to reconnect and get answers from the people who left their lives without explanation.