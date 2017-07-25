MTV Video Music Award nominations announced

Ariana Grande and Lorde are up for artist of the year.

Kendrick Lamar leads the 2017 MTV Video Music Award nominations with Katy Perry and The Weeknd following closely behind. The noms were announced via Instagram Live on Tuesday. The network enlisted the help of social media influencers including Andrea Russet, Nate Garner and Bretman Rock, to reveal the list during the live stream.

This year’s ceremony eliminates best female and male video, creating a gender-neutral artist of the year category which Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Lorde are all up for. The lineup also includes the new best fight against the system award, highlighting videos with a central message of fighting back against injustice. John Legend’s “Surefire” and Alessia Cara’s “Scars To Your Beautiful” made the cut.

Kendrick Lamar, Dj Khaled, The Weekend, Bruno Mars, Alessia Cara are battling it out for video of the year. Plus, Brooklyn’s own Young M.A. is up for best new artist.

The VMAs will bring these big names and more to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

See the full list, and vote for your favorites, at VMA.MTV.com.

Here are the nominees:

Video of the year:

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

Artist of the year:

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best new artist:

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best collaboration:

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best fight against the system:

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean – “Light”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire”

Best pop:

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Best hip-hop:

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

Best dance:

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris – “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and Mø – “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

Best rock:

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”