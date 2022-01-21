ABBA settles lawsuit against tribute band over Abba Mania name

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Swedish pop supergroup ABBA has settled its lawsuit accusing a British cover band of using the name Abba Mania without permission.

ABBA had sued on Dec. 3 in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, accusing Abba Mania’s managers of “parasitic and bad-faith conduct” for trading off its fame and goodwill and making fans think ABBA endorsed Abba Mania.

It also accused the defendants of rejecting its demand to change its name and the abbamania.com website, or else to use “ABBA Tribute” in a way that wouldn’t confuse people.

ABBA dismissed its trademark infringement lawsuit with prejudice after a settlement was reached, according to a Thursday court filing. One of the band’s lawyers told Billboard that Abba Mania will stop using that name.

Lawyers for ABBA and Polar Music International AB, which handles the group’s business affairs, did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.

The corporate defendants for Abba Mania, Handshake Ltd of Manchester, England, and TAL Entertainment Ltd of Bicester, England, did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Abba Mania has promoted itself as “The Original Tribute from London’s West End!”

Its website includes disclaimers that “Abba Mania is [in] no way associated, affiliated, or endorsed by Polar Music or ABBA.”

Founded in 1972, ABBA has sold an estimated 385 million records, with songs including “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen” and “The Winner Takes It All.” The group’s songs were the basis for a hit Broadway musical and two movies.

The group in November released its first new album in 40 years, “Voyage,” and is planning a stage show featuring digital avatars of its members replicating their 1970s look.