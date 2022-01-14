Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Singers Billie Eilish and Harry Styles as well as rapper Kanye West and group Swedish House Mafia are among the line-up for this year’s Coachella, organizers said on Thursday, as the music festival returns after three years.

One of the world’s biggest music festivals, Coachella was last held in 2019 and scrapped in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said in June the open-air festival, held in the California desert, would return over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 this year.

Styles, Eilish and West were announced as headline acts in a line-up poster on the Coachella website and social media pages, with the former One Direction singer performing on both Fridays.

Eilish and West, who changed his name to Ye last year, will perform on the two Saturdays and Sundays respectively.

The festival line-up also includes singers Arlo Parks and Phoebe Bridgers, Italian Eurovision Song Contest winners Maneskin, rappers Megan Thee Stallion and 21 Savage as well as hip hop duo Run The Jewels and DJ Fatboy Slim.

Tickets for the first weekend are sold out, organizers said, with pre-sales for the second weekend starting on Friday.