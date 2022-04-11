Daddy Yankee brings farewell tour to UBS Arena in December

Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee announced his farewell album and tour, including a show in UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Dec. 9.

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour. I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience,” Daddy Yankee said in a release Sunday. “I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”

His final album, released on March 25, 2022, is titled “Legendaddy” and was his first studio album since 2012’s “Prestige.” The farewell album is comprised of 19 songs featuring artists like Myke Towers, Becky G., Pitbull, Bad Bunny and more.

Along with the album, Daddy Yankee announced: “La Última Vuelta” (The Last Round) world tour. This tour kicks off in August 2022 and includes a stop at UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located just 7 miles from JFK Airport, is New York’s newest premier entertainment and sports venue. The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state-of-the-art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Genesis and TWICE. UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts. Furthermore, to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting on Thursday, April 14 at 10 a.m., followed by the public sale starting on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

In a heartfelt message posted to his fans, the “King of Reggaeton” expresses his gratitude for his musical career and the legacy he leaves behind as his retirement approaches. He promises the best production and best concert experience, as he leaves the music industry with a bang.

“Al fin veo la meta,” said Daddy Yankee. In English, it reads, “I finally see the goal.”