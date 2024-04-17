Forest Hills Stadium unveils huge summer concert lineup full of music stars

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Neil Young, Pitbull, and the Marley Brothers are among the big acts set to play Forest Hills Stadium this summer.

The landmark arena nestled in Queens announced an electrifying lineup Wednesday for the inaugural season of its second century.

The stadium is known for its old-world charm and rich musical legacy, continually drawing some of the biggest names in the music and entertainment industry. Originally constructed in the 1920s as the venue for the U.S. Open tennis tournament, it transitioned to a new cultural epoch in the 1960s when it began hosting concerts.

The 2024 season is set to feature around 30 spectacular music performances. Highlight acts include Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Khruangbin, The Avett Brothers, Goose, IDLES, Pitbull, Tiësto, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Dom Dolla, The National, The War on Drugs, Gryffin, The Walkmen, and a record-breaking four sold-out shows with Hozier. Additionally, the Head in The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival will make a much-anticipated return.

In a nod to its storied past, the Stadium will host the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in late August, featuring top-10 tennis players vying for a $1,000,000 prize on the iconic center court.

Mike Luba, the visionary behind the Stadium’s revival, emphasized the venue’s dedication to preserving its heritage while offering a unique experience to today’s audiences.

“We are stewards of tradition and legacy,” Luba said. “From the first show with Mumford and Sons in 2013, it was clear that this place needed thoughtful care and systemic collaboration. We strive to honor the past and also provide a singular experience for our patrons.”

Adding to the allure are the Speakeasy Suites, which offer whimsical themes and exclusive amenities. These unique spaces, including one accessed through a discreet port-a-potty entrance, provide an exceptional experience for groups seeking a distinctive concert experience.

Forest Hills Stadium is easily accessible via multiple subway lines and the Long Island Railroad, promoting public transportation as the preferred means of arrival.

The venue also continues its commitment to the community and environmental sustainability. Initiatives include supporting local projects like QueensWay and Queens Community House, as well as partnering with Anheuser-Busch to enhance sustainability efforts throughout the season.

Tickets and further information are available on the official website at foresthillsstadium.com.

