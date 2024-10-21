Japanese boy band Travis Japan dazzles Broadway with electrifying performance

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Japanese boy band Travis Japan showed New York City on Oct. 16 that, thanks to a dramatic performance at Sony Hall, they were made to have their names lit up on a Broadway marquee.

Piercing screams echoed throughout Sony Hall on West 46th Street as seven silhouettes dressed in tuxedos tap-danced into the limelight spinning neon-lit canes. It was here that Travis Japan proved that they were destined for Broadway, giving New York City the old razzle-dazzle.

The Big Apple served as the last stop on the J-Pop sensation’s sold-out world tour, and the group sat down with amNewYork Metro to discuss their rise to fame, the release of their second album “VIIsual,” and reaching a global audience.

With bright smiles on their faces, it was clear that Travis Japan was eager to show the Great White Way what they were made of. Members Kaito Miyachika, Kaito Nakamura, Ryuya Shimekake, Noel Kawashima, Shizuya Yoshizawa, Genta Matsuda, and Kaito Matsukura have made a global impact since they first appeared on America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 in 2022.

Since then, these young men have managed to create the perfect amalgamation of jazz, hip-hop, and pop — and in doing so, capture the hearts of millions of fans.

“I am so excited for this time. [We] want to meet [more] fans. We’ll do our best,” Kaito Nakamura said. “Thank you [for those] who have always supported us.”

Nakamura proudly shared that he produced their new album, which has a song by each of the members capturing the essence of who Travis Japan is.

“VIIsual means face and looks, but I want to show the connection for our fans to show our whole new [persona,]” Nakamura added.

The members have their own strengths and tastes, and when combined, each of these talents creates a whole new level of artistry that is Travis Japan. Pointing to their co-idols, the group shared the things that define them, such as jazz, rap, anime, musicals, and other genres—which explains why their repertoire is so diverse.

“I want [fans] to know our personality and visuals. If you get our second album, please share a review on social networks because I catch it, guys. [I want to see] your reaction and then we can go to the next level. Please let me know everything,” Nakamura said. “I want more people to get to know Travis Japan.”

There is an everlasting bond, essentially a brotherhood, between Travis Japan’s members as they take turns describing what they believe to be each other’s strengths. In doing so, it unveiled the profound love, respect and admiration they have for one another.

“Noel is a super acrobatic man,” Nakamura gushed. “There is no one above him. He is so great, awesome.”

“And smart,” Shizuya Yoshizawa exclaimed.

With a coy smile, Kaito Miyachika said that he was the funniest member, “I’m something of a [comedic] genius.”

Despite being known as the funny guy, Miyachika turned and stated seriously that Genta Matsuda is a good, caring and talented person. For Miyachika, these weren’t simply complements but facts that described Matsuda’s character.

“He’s [also] a good actor,” Miyachika added, proudly sharing that Matsuda will be lending his voice in the dubbed version of Disney’s “The Lion King: Mufasa.”

Acting, dancing, and singing make these men triple threats on and off the stage. But despite their superb skills, they promise to never get complacent and continue to work harder to create the best possible performance.

“For each member, we want Travis Japan to become the best artist in the world, and we need to know each other. We shouldn’t stop knowing each other and the things we accomplished have made us very strong,” Noel Kawashima said.

“We want to share more dance skills, vocal skills. Everything. We want to give [more],” Genta Matsuda said.

Travis Japan shared with amNewYork Metro that visiting New York City has been a dream come true. During their trip, they hope to see the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Times Square, and cross the Brooklyn Bridge.

After rocking the Empire State with their electrifying performance, fans were clamoring for more. Some traveled from Japan, Canada, and across the United States just to support a group many have said provided positive songs that encouraged them in times of need.

Travis Japan are releasing two tracks on Oct. 21 from their new album VIIsual, which will be released Dec. 4.