Enjoy lunchtime with a side of jazz and tap in Lower Manhattan

The Alliance for Downtown New York launches “Art is All Around Concert Series,” this Wednesday June 12, at noon.

This lineup is a series of free summer concerts and dance performances every Wednesday at noon from June 12 to July 17 in downtown New York, alternating venues between 140 Broadway’s Red Cube and the Oculus World Trade Center’s North Plaza.

Attendees will be able to delight in the sounds of jazz, blues, salsa, bolero, cha-cha-cha, soul and pop music. Additionally, they will be able to enjoy dance performances to the rhythm of tap, swing, and modern jazz. Svetlana Shmulyian, New York musician and producer is the person behind the program.

“These exciting performances will give you the perfect excuse to spend time soaking in the summer weather in Lower Manhattan and maybe even give you a workout,” said Jessica Lappin in a press release, Downtown Alliance president.

Lulada Club with interpretations of vintage tropical rhythms of salsa, bolero and cha-cha-cha kicks off the first concert of the series at 140 Broadway. The group was formed in 2022, inspired by music icons with a twist.

Moreover, a walking art tour of Lower Manhattan hosted by Reel New York City will be available to the first 20 people that sign up at 2pm. In 60 minutes, attendees will learn about art, history and culture hidden in the lower part of Manhattan.

Willerm Delisfort Project with sounds of jazz, gospel and R&B, stars in the second concert, the Juneteenth performance at the World Trade Center’s North Oculus Plaza.

Jazz, soul, and Cuban traditions will accompany the third performance, hosted by Gina D’Soto Project on June 26 at 140 Broadway.

The fourth performance will be on July 3 at the World Trade Center’s North Oculus Plaza, hosted by Svetlana & the New York Collective. An interactive performance that follows the fusion of swing, straight-ahead jazz, tap dancing and audience participation.

On July 10 at 140 Broadway, Alphonso Horne and His Gotham Kings will bring the sound and tap dancing of New Orleans, funk, jazz and hip-hop. Alphonso Horne is a grammy-nominated trumpeter.

The last concert of the series on July 17 at the World Trade Center’s North Oculus Plaza, starring Christopher McBride & the Whole Proof, will delight the audience with jazz, inspired by the African American landscape.

All concerts are open to the public.