Manhattan

Sonic Sphere at Hudson Yards offers an out-of-this-world music experience

By Bob Krasner
Ed Cooke in front of the Sonic Sphere at Hudson Yards
Ed Cooke, Sonic Sphere Co-Founder.
Photo by Bob Krasner

Approaching the Sonic Sphere, a one-of-a-kind concert hall now installed at The Shed in the Hudson Yards, one feels like you’re entering the future, or possibly a previously unknown planet.

Cinematic in its scope, the 65 foot diameter sphere floats suspended in the air — 34 feet off the the ground — and is accessed by a 50 step climb (a lift is available for those with accessibility needs). It wouldn’t be surprising to suddenly hear the “Star Wars” theme as you near the structure (in your head, at least).

Once inside, the musical programs — which range from Carl Craig’s ambient techno to Steve Reich’s groundbreaking minimalism — surround you from everywhere as the 124 speakers and 6 double sub-woofers play mixes that have been created just for the venue. The whole sphere pulsates with light as well, again perfectly designed to complement the music.

Chances are, however, that the audience of 250 people immersed in the experience have no idea that the whole thing began in a bedroom in London with a spark of inspiration from Karlheinz Stockhausen’s Kugelauditorium, a spherical concert hall created in 1970.

Sonic Sphere at Hudson Yards
Ladies and gentlemen, we are floating in space…..Photo by Bob Krasner
Sonic Sphere at Hudson Yards
Looking up at the top of the spherePhoto by Bob Krasner
Sonic Sphere at Hudson Yards
The three story walk down to street levelPhoto by Bob Krasner

Ed Cooke, described as the “impresario” of the team responsible for this iteration of the project, first created a version of the sphere in April of 2021. Having been inspired by Stockhausen’s construct — which was actually 2/3 of a sphere — Cooke set out to fill a void, as he found it ridiculous that no one had expanded on the idea since.

“I’ve always loved the magical richness of the different shapes that the human mind can take on,” he expounds. “Whether through the perception of nature, through music, imagination or storytelling. I think of cultural spaces as the essence of human life.”

“The heart of this project is community,” he further explains. The collaborative team includes Merijn Royaards (creative director) Nicholas Christie (engineering director) and Polina Zakh (lighting design), among others.

Cooke sold his bitcoin to finance the project and began a program of rapid iteration, striving to create a better version of the sphere every two months. As a result, the current version (the 11th) is four times larger than the previous one. It’s also the first one to be suspended rather than on legs.

The specific combination of light and sound, Cooke explains, “creates a hyper-sensory object. The thing about spacialized sound is that it can be combined with spacialized light to achieve a thrilling experience where you can see the shape of the sound. Experimenting is the core of this project and the whole thing is about transformation.”

Sonic Sphere at Hudson Yards
Photo by Bob Krasner
Sonic Sphere at Hudson Yards
Photo by Bob Krasner
Sonic Sphere at Hudson Yards
If you get there early, you may be able to grab a spot laying down in the centerPhoto by Bob Krasner

While there will be live performances as well as the pre-recorded pieces, attendees of the taped sounds have mentioned to Cooke that the experience has been revelatory even to fans who thought they were familiar with their favorite music. “One person who had listened hundreds of times told me that he heard things that he had never heard before.”

Music is not only a part of his creation, it is part of the inspiration.

“Music is about the interior architecture and dynamics of the human spirit,” Cooke muses. “My dream for this project is that this becomes a launch party for the concept and that there will be more commissions for this sort of thing.”

More info and program schedules at theshed.org/program/304-sonic-sphere. You can also learn more on Instagram @sonicsphere and @edcooke.

The Villager

The Villager, founded in 1933, is an award winning weekly newspaper serving New York City's West and East Villages, Soho, Noho, Little Italy, Chinatown, and Lower East Side.

