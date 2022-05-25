Washington Square Park musicians pay tribute Bob Dylan on his 81st birthday

Happy 81st birthday Bob.

Aaron Gamman loves the music of Bob Dylan. When the Brooklyn resident isn’t doing film work, he can usually be seen with his bright red guitar on the northern benches at Washington Square Park singing songs of Bob Dylan. He’s the park’s Bob Dylan.

May 23 is Bob Dylan’s birthday and for the third year running Gamman organized a musical party to celebrate. This year Gamman got a permit, had amplification, and the stage at Garibaldi plaza served well to showcase all the musicians performing in tribute. Happy 81st Bob.

Over 250 Dylan lovers—all ages, families to those with walkers, lots of young people filled Garibaldi plaza from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. as dozens of musicians performed. There were drums, a trumpet, violins, a keyboard and many guitarists. Gamman had put together a playlist of 70 songs and a whiteboard on the side of the stage kept track; the count was close to 70 songs performed by the end. The afternoon was filled with jamming. Musicians stopped by to perform one, two or more numbers, many collaborated with Aaron who sang about half the playlist. Of course, being Washington Square Park, a few eccentrics made appearances on the plaza, but generally speaking the afternoon’s vibe was chill. Those moved by Dylan’s messages and music hung out for hours to take in the full Dylan repertoire.