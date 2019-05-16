Lincoln Center Theater’s acclaimed Broadway revival of “My Fair Lady,” which opened just over a year ago, will play its final performance on July 7, following 548 performances including previews. A national tour will launch in December and a London run is also in the works. A few months ago, the production received a second set of raves for Tony winner Laura Benanti, who took over as Eliza Doolittle from original star Lauren Ambrose.

‘Scotland, PA’ musical to play Off-Broadway

A stage musical adaptation of “Scotland, Pa.,” Billy Morrissette’s 2001 film reimagining and modernizing Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” will receive its world premiere in the fall at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Off-Broadway space in midtown. It will have songs by Adam Gwon (“Ordinary Days”), direction by Lonny Price (“Lady Day”) and choreography by Josh Rhodes (“Cinderella”).

Public Theater to celebrate its female leaders at gala

This year, the Public Theater will use its annual gala as an opportunity to pay tribute to women who have contributed to the Public Theater’s legacy, ranging from Meryl Streep to “Fun Home” composer Jeanine Tesori. “Women of the Public,” which will be held on June 3 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, will also feature Annaleigh Ashford, Jayne Houdyshell, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Shaina Taub.

Outer Critics Circle announces award winners

Theater awards season continued this week with the announcement of the winners of the Outer Critics Circle Awards. Prominent winners included “Hadestown” (outstanding new Broadway musical), “The Ferryman” (outstanding new Broadway play), “All My Sons” (outstanding revival of a play) and “Fiddler on the Roof (in Yiddish)” (outstanding revival of a musical)”.

Spotted …

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

John Krasinski at “Oklahoma!”…Oprah at “Tootsie” … Ellen Page at “The Prom” … Ben Platt at “Hadestown.”