'Nashville' series coming to Broadway

A musical adaptation of the hit TV show is in the works, with Scott Delman signed on to produce.

Hayden Panettiere, right, starred in the "Nashville" series.

Hayden Panettiere, right, starred in the "Nashville" series. A cast for the stage show is yet to be announced. Photo Credit: Mark Levine/CMT

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

From Nashville to New York City: the country music series is coming to Broadway.

The hit show, which ran for six seasons and starred Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere, will be adapted into a Broadway musical, according to Lionsgate, which coproduced the show. 

The musical will be produced by Scott Delman, who has worked on 55 Broadway productions ("Network," "Mean Girls") and acquired the live theatrical rights from Lionsgate and ABC Studios. But country music fans will still have to wait since it wasn't immediately clear when the show would be coming to the Great White Way.

"Nashville, with its complex, relatable characters and sweeping emotional gestures, has all of the narrative elements that I look for in great theatrical source material. From that rich DNA, we will be building an original story with entirely original music, written by major Nashville and Broadway songwriters," Delman said in a statement. "We are particularly excited to deliver Broadway's first score of true contemporary country music — a genre that has exploded with mainstream audiences in recent years. Lionsgate has a treasure-trove of sterling IP, and I'm honored to be a part of this new phase of their live entertainment division."

This is the first Lionsgate production to make it to Broadway, according to the company. Casting and other details are still to come.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

