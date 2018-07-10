LATEST PAPER
Meet the cast of Ava DuVernay’s ‘Central Park Five’

The notorious case will come to life on Netflix next year.

"Central Park Five," from director Ava DuVernay, has begun casting and will appear on Netflix in 2019. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Brad Barket

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
The notorious case of five teens from Harlem wrongly convicted of rape will be brought to life in the limited Netflix series “Central Park Five.”

The Ava DuVernay-created series is currently in preproduction in New York City and has begun releasing casting information. It’s due out in 2019.

“The story of the men known as Central Park Five has riveted me for more than two decades,” director DuVernay, of “A Wrinkle in Time” and “13th,” says in a statement.

The series will focus on the five teens — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — who were convicted in the 1989 Central Park attack of jogger Trisha Meili, giving those once deemed guilty a chance to share their stories.

“In their journey, we witness five innocent young men of color who were met with injustice at every turn — from coerced confessions to unjust incarceration to public calls for their execution by the man who would go on to be the President of the United States,” she continues.

“Central Park Five” will approach the case from a variety of angles and time periods, including the 1989 questioning, their time behind bars, President Donald Trump’s 1989 newspaper ad calling for their execution, and the 2014 settlement that eventually cleared their names.

Netflix has not yet revealed who’s been tapped in the five leading roles. But DuVernay has begun piecing together the series’ supporting cast.

Here’s who’s been tapped so far.

Michael K. Williams

The Flatbush-born actor who’s appeared in series like “Boardwalk Empire” and, most recently, “Hap and Leonard,” has been cast in the role of Antron McCray’s father, according to Deadline.

Vera Farmiga

Farminga, of “Bates Motel” fame, will portray Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lederer.

John Leguizamo

The “Bloodline” actor has also signed on to play the father of one of the teens. He’ll be sharing screen time with his now-TV son, Raymond Santana Jr.

Meghan

Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016.

