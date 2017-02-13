Netflix says nearly half of U.S. couples are ‘streaming cheaters’

Netflix said 63% of those who admitted to the entertainment cheating said they’d do it again.

Just admit it: you cheated.

And you’re not alone. Nearly half of couples who stream television shows “cheated” on their significant other by watching a show alone that they agreed to watch together, according to a survey by Netflix.

The survey, which polled more than 30,000 couples around the world who stream together, found that 48% of U.S. couples admitted they watched ahead. And 63% of those who admitted to the entertainment cheating said they’d do it again if they could get away with it, according to the survey.

Which shows draw the most scandalous viewers? That would be “The Walking Dead,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Breaking Bad,” “House of Cards” and Marvel’s “Daredevil.”

Need to say sorry in time for Valentine’s Day? Even singer Michael Bolton understands Netflix cheating.

“We’ve all been there, even someone like me, Michael Bolton,” the Grammy-winning artist says in a new ad for the streaming service. “Your special someone isn’t around, you turn on Netflix and you just can’t help but watch without them. Do the right thing and say, ‘I’m sorry.’”