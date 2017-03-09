New Lorde album gets June release date

Lorde fans’ prayers will be answered on June 16: That’s the official release date for her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Melodrama.”

The announcement, made on Thursday, came a week after the release of her comeback single, “Green Light.”

“I’m thankful you wanna know what story I’m gonna tell next, regardless of what colours I use to tell it. Won’t ever take that for granted,” the singer, 20, wrote on Twitter earlier this week, in response to the positive feedback from fans about her new song.

It’s been nearly four years since the New Zealand songstress took the world by storm with her debut album, “Pure Heroine.” With hits including “Royals” and “Team,” the then-16 year old skyrocketed to stardom.

“Melodrama” is available for digital pre-order now.

The singer will perform her single “Green Light” this weekend on “Saturday Night Live,” where she’ll appear as musical guest. Scarlett Johansson is set to host the episode.