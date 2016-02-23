Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Entertainment

New on Netflix in March

AMNY.COM
February 23, 2016
2 min read

Here’s what is headed to the streaming service next month.

Here’s a complete list of what’s headed to the streaming service in March. 

March 1

“Adult Beginners”
“Ahora o Nunca”
“Aldnoah.Zero: Season 2”
“American Pie Presents: Beta House”
“American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile”
“Before We Go”
“Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland”
“El Desconocido”
“Fresh Meat: Series 2”
“Frog Kingdom”
“Good Burger”
“Groundhog Day”
“Heaven Knows What”
“Hot Sugar’s Cold World”
“Midsomer Murders: Series 17”
“Narcopolis”
“Road Trip: Beer Pong”
“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”
“Scarface”
“Star Trek: The Motion Picture”
“Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”
“The Young Kieslowski”

March 2 

“For Grace”

March 4

“House of Cards: Season 4”  (Netflix original)  
“Lab Rats: Season 4”
“LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship” (Netflix original)  
“LEGO: Bionicle: The Journey to One: Season 1”  (Netflix original)  
“Louie: Season 5”

March 5

“Hell & Back”

March 7

“Cuckoo: Seasons 1-2” (Netflix original)

“Halo: The Fall of Reach”
“Sin Filtro”

March 8

“Digimon Fusion: Season 2”

March 9

“The Returned: Season 1”

March 10

“Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 4, part 3”
“Hateship Loveship”

March 11

“Dinotrux: Season 2” (Netflix original)  
“Flaked: Season 1” (Netflix original)  
“Netflix Presents: The Characters: Season 1” (Netflix original)
“Popples: Season 2” (Netflix original)

March 12

“Shelter”

March 15

“10,000 Saints”
“4GOT10”
“The Falling”
“Final Girl”
“Finders Keepers”
“Power Rangers Dino Charge: Season 1, part 2”
“War Pigs”

March 16

“You Are Here”
“Charlie St. Cloud”
“Gridiron Gang”
“Happy Valley: Season 2” (Netflix original)
“Larry Crowne”
“Promised Land”

March 18

“He Never Died”
“Jimmy Carr: Funny Business” (Netflix original)
“Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 2” (Netflix original)
“The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 2” (Netflix original)
“My Beautiful Broken Brain” (Netflix original)
“Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday” (Netflix original)

March 22

“The Art of Organized Noize” (Netflix original)
“The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Death”

March 24

“The Forbidden Kingdom”
“A Promise”

March 25

“VeggieTales in the House: Season 3” (Netflix original)

March 28

“Trailer Park Boys: Season 10” (Netflix original)

March 31

“Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation”
“Fright Night 2”
“Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders”
“Sunshine Superman”
“Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time”
“Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2”

AMNY.COM

View all posts

You may also like