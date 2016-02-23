New on Netflix in March

Here’s a complete list of what’s headed to the streaming service in March.
March 1
“Adult Beginners”
“Ahora o Nunca”
“Aldnoah.Zero: Season 2”
“American Pie Presents: Beta House”
“American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile”
“Before We Go”
“Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland”
“El Desconocido”
“Fresh Meat: Series 2”
“Frog Kingdom”
“Good Burger”
“Groundhog Day”
“Heaven Knows What”
“Hot Sugar’s Cold World”
“Midsomer Murders: Series 17”
“Narcopolis”
“Road Trip: Beer Pong”
“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”
“Scarface”
“Star Trek: The Motion Picture”
“Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”
“The Young Kieslowski”
March 2
“For Grace”
March 4
“House of Cards: Season 4” (Netflix original)
“Lab Rats: Season 4”
“LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship” (Netflix original)
“LEGO: Bionicle: The Journey to One: Season 1” (Netflix original)
“Louie: Season 5”
March 5
“Hell & Back”
March 7
“Cuckoo: Seasons 1-2” (Netflix original)
“Halo: The Fall of Reach”
“Sin Filtro”
March 8
“Digimon Fusion: Season 2”
March 9
“The Returned: Season 1”
March 10
“Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 4, part 3”
“Hateship Loveship”
March 11
“Dinotrux: Season 2” (Netflix original)
“Flaked: Season 1” (Netflix original)
“Netflix Presents: The Characters: Season 1” (Netflix original)
“Popples: Season 2” (Netflix original)
March 12
“Shelter”
March 15
“10,000 Saints”
“4GOT10”
“The Falling”
“Final Girl”
“Finders Keepers”
“Power Rangers Dino Charge: Season 1, part 2”
“War Pigs”
March 16
“You Are Here”
“Charlie St. Cloud”
“Gridiron Gang”
“Happy Valley: Season 2” (Netflix original)
“Larry Crowne”
“Promised Land”
March 18
“He Never Died”
“Jimmy Carr: Funny Business” (Netflix original)
“Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 2” (Netflix original)
“The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 2” (Netflix original)
“My Beautiful Broken Brain” (Netflix original)
“Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday” (Netflix original)
March 22
“The Art of Organized Noize” (Netflix original)
“The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Death”
March 24
“The Forbidden Kingdom”
“A Promise”
March 25
“VeggieTales in the House: Season 3” (Netflix original)
March 28
“Trailer Park Boys: Season 10” (Netflix original)
March 31
“Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation”
“Fright Night 2”
“Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders”
“Sunshine Superman”
“Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time”
“Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2”