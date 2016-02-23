New on Netflix in March

Here’s what is headed to the streaming service next month.

March 1

“Adult Beginners”

“Ahora o Nunca”

“Aldnoah.Zero: Season 2”

“American Pie Presents: Beta House”

“American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile”

“Before We Go”

“Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland”

“El Desconocido”

“Fresh Meat: Series 2”

“Frog Kingdom”

“Good Burger”

“Groundhog Day”

“Heaven Knows What”

“Hot Sugar’s Cold World”

“Midsomer Murders: Series 17”

“Narcopolis”

“Road Trip: Beer Pong”

“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

“Scarface”

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture”

“Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”

“The Young Kieslowski”

March 2

“For Grace”

March 4

“House of Cards: Season 4” (Netflix original)

“Lab Rats: Season 4”

“LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship” (Netflix original)

“LEGO: Bionicle: The Journey to One: Season 1” (Netflix original)

“Louie: Season 5”

March 5

“Hell & Back”

March 7

“Cuckoo: Seasons 1-2” (Netflix original)

“Halo: The Fall of Reach”

“Sin Filtro”

March 8

“Digimon Fusion: Season 2”

March 9

“The Returned: Season 1”

March 10

“Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 4, part 3”

“Hateship Loveship”

March 11

“Dinotrux: Season 2” (Netflix original)

“Flaked: Season 1” (Netflix original)

“Netflix Presents: The Characters: Season 1” (Netflix original)

“Popples: Season 2” (Netflix original)

March 12

“Shelter”

March 15

“10,000 Saints”

“4GOT10”

“The Falling”

“Final Girl”

“Finders Keepers”

“Power Rangers Dino Charge: Season 1, part 2”

“War Pigs”

March 16

“You Are Here”

“Charlie St. Cloud”

“Gridiron Gang”

“Happy Valley: Season 2” (Netflix original)

“Larry Crowne”

“Promised Land”

March 18

“He Never Died”

“Jimmy Carr: Funny Business” (Netflix original)

“Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 2” (Netflix original)

“The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 2” (Netflix original)

“My Beautiful Broken Brain” (Netflix original)

“Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday” (Netflix original)

March 22

“The Art of Organized Noize” (Netflix original)

“The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Death”

March 24

“The Forbidden Kingdom”

“A Promise”

March 25

“VeggieTales in the House: Season 3” (Netflix original)

March 28

“Trailer Park Boys: Season 10” (Netflix original)

March 31

“Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation”

“Fright Night 2”

“Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders”

“Sunshine Superman”

“Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time”

“Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2”