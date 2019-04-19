Between Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu and a whole list of cable TV stations in the mix, it can be hard to keep track of when your favorite shows return.

Just go ahead and clear your evenings now to make way for new episodes of "Game of Thrones," "Big Little Lies" and more.

Below, the dates you need to know.

APRIL

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (Part 2): Netflix's dark adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" comic continues April 5.

"Killing Eve" (Season 2): Sandra Oh's breakout spy hit is back April 7 at 8 p.m. on AMC.

"The Bold Type" (Season 3): The NYC-set lifestyle magazine's key trio continues to strive to be "Bold" in the third season, hitting Freeform at 8 p.m. April 9.

"The Last O.G." (Season 2): Tracy Morgan is chasing his Brooklyn dreams in the season 2 trailer, which means giving into the trendy neighborhood and starting up a food truck business. "The Las O.G." is back April 2 at 10:30 p.m. on TBS.

"Game of Thrones" (Season 8): "GoT" comes to a close on HBO on April 14 in the form of six new episodes.

MAY

"iZombie" (Season 5): The final season of The CW's "iZombie" premieres Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m.

"Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men" (Season 1): In the new Showtime docu series, you'll hear from nine members of the iconic hip-hop group and view never-before-seen footage. It makes its premiere Friday, May 10 at 9 p.m.

"Our Cartoon President" (Season 2): Yes, Showtime's cartoon Trump is still a thing, and not just for holiday specials. The series returns Sunday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

"The Bachelorette" (Season 15): ABC will most likely never tire of finding singles willing to search for love on reality TV. This season's bachelorette is Hannah Brown, 2018's Miss Alabama USA. She'll meet her 33 (yes, 33) new boyfriends Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m.

"She’s Gotta Have It" (Season 2): The TV adaptation of Spike Lee's 1986 film returns two years after its first season premiered on Netflix. New episodes drop on Friday, May 24.

"America’s Got Talent" (Season 14): The search is back on for America's next superstar. Follow along starting Tuesday, May 28 on NBC.

"Instinct" (Season 2): The New York City-set crime drama returns to CBS on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m.

JUNE

"Celebrity Family Feud" (Season 6): Steve Harvey puts celebrities and their families to the test on a new season of his game show favorite, airing Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

"The $100,000 Pyramid" (Season 4): Another chance at winning some extra cash comes by way of this game show hosted by Michael Strahan. It'll air Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m.

"Big Little Lies" (Season 2): Nicole Kidman let slip on CNN's "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" that the series will return in June. The new season will include a new character, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), played by Meryl Streep. HBO confirmed that the show will air new episodes starting Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m.

"Younger" (Season 6): Are Charles and Liza together? It'll hopefully all make sense once the series starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff returns on Wednesday, June 12 at 10 p.m. on TV Land.

JULY

"Stranger Things" (Season 3): Will Hawkins ever truly be safe from the Upside Down? The third season, set in the summer of 1985, hits Netflix in full on July 4.