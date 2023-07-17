‘Pride in our culture’: Cuban and Hispanic Americans honor ‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz at Manhattan parade

NYC Mayor Eric Adams celebrates the Cuban community at the New York Cuban and Hispanic American Parade.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The torrential downpours didn’t damper the spirits at the sixth annual New York Cuban and Hispanic American Parade in lower Manhattan on July 16, honoring the “Queen of Salsa,” Celia Cruz, on the 20th anniversary of her passing.

However, parade organizers said that some floats and parade participants had canceled due to the less-than-stellar weather conditions, bringing down the number of floats and groups to about eight.

The parade grand marshal was Cuban singer-songwriter and Emmy Award Winner Willi Chirino, who celebrated 50 years in music.

Before the festivities started at Madison Avenue and East 38th Street and traveled down the avenue to East 27th Street, Mayor Eric Adams, alongside Senator Chuck Schumer, presented Omer Pardillo Cid, executor Cruz’s estate, with the city’s proclamation for the contributions the singer made around the world.

The mayor pointed out that Cruz was essential to the Cuban community and the entire city of New York. When asked about his favorite Celia Cruz song, he said, “I just know to dance and the music. I’ve never understood the language, but I love to dance, and mom used to play her all the time.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said that New York loves the Cuban-American community.

“The Cuban community is so hard working, so industries, so successful, that the more Cubans we can have in New York, the better New York will be,” Schumer said.

Rapper Don Dinero collaborated with the unforgettable Celia Cruz and said his music reflected Celia Cruz. Latin singers like Cuban-born Cruz and Tito Puente became iconic figures during a time when it was difficult for “dark-skinned” musicians, Don Dinero said.

“[Cruz and Puente] are the ones that created the slogan for Salsa. A [sic] fusion of artists coming together created Salsa,” Don Dinero, the first Spanish-rapping hip-hop artist who signed on with a major record label, said. “Me being a rapper and artist, it’s a different way of poetry of communicating my message. One of the reasons I was able to exist is because they’ve given us romantic music our whole lives.”

Tito Puente Jr, Tito Puente’s son, pointed out that the memory of his father will live on forever.

“Tito Puente, one of the pioneers of Afro-Cuban music, but born and raised in Puerto Rico and here in Spanish Harlem, and it’s so nice that I can be a part of this,” Tito Puente Jr. said.

Last year’s parade princess, Katia Viola, was proud to present her Cuban heritage at the parade. Viola grew up listening to Cruz’s music. Viola called Cruz an icon and an inspiration to the Cuban community.

Viola’s favorite Cruz song is “La vida es un carnaval” — which translates to, “Life is a carnival.”

“Because even when things go bad or things go wrong, you know, you gotta live life because it’s a party. It’s a celebration,” Viola said.

NYPD officer Juan Zubizarreta was part of NYPD’s Hispanic Society that marched in the parade and was one of the guests of honor.

The Cuban-born Zubizzarreta has been with the NYPD for 30 years and said it was an honor to march in the parade alongside his colleagues. “We are here to support and show pride in our culture,” he said.