Nintendo NES returns this November

Move over Pokémon Go — Nintendo is going back to its roots.

The Japanese game company announced Thursday that it will bring back its original 8-bit system, the Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES, back this November in a special mini-package.

The “NES Classic Edition” is a fraction of the size of the original system, which came out in the US in 1985, and it will be preloaded with 30 games including the first three Super Mario games, the first two Legend of Zelda games, “Mega Man 2,” and “Final Fantasy.”

The $60 system will have an HDMI connection, meaning it can be plugged into a HDTV for an improved picture.

The plug-and-play system will go on sale Nov. 11.