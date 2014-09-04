NYC fall arts preview: October

The biggest comic convention this side of the Mississippi? Count us in.

Whether it’s rock festival or the biggest comic convention this side of the Mississippi, amNewYork has you covered with it’s Fall Arts Preview in October.

OCT 1

“Sons of Anarchy” star Ron Perlman recounts his life as he discusses his new memoir, “Easy Street.” Strand Bookstore, must buy the book or a $15 gift card, strandbooks.com

OCT 3

The New York Comic Con festivities begin early this year with events all over the city, culminating with the actual convention at the Javits Center Oct. 9-12 with tons of writers, artists and stars, including Mister William Shatner. newyorksuperweek.com; newyorkcomiccon.com

OCT 4

There will be two nights of music from top-shelf bands like Cat Power, Stars, The Both (Aimee Mann & Ted Leo), Lenka and others during the Modern Sky Festival. Rumsey Playfield, Central Park, $48-$150, modernskyfestivalnyc.com

OCT 5

The exhibit “That Kodak Moment: Picturing the New York Fairs” looks at vintage photographs, albums and scrapbooks of the New York World’s Fairs throughout the years. Queens Museum, queensmuseum.org, through Feb. 8

OCT 9

Funnyguy Aziz Ansari hits the stage. Madison Square Garden, $35-$65, thegarden.com

OCT 9

In “The Oldest Boy,” Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl presents the story of an American mother (Tony Award-nominee Celia Keenan-Bolger) whose son is chosen as the reincarnation of a Buddhist teacher. Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, lct.org

OCT 10

The New Yorker Festival brings together big names in the arts and entertainment worlds for a weekend that’s sure to be exciting. newyorker.com/festival, through Oct. 12

OCT 16

Calling all foodies, the New York City Wine and Food Festival is back. Celebrity chefs and top restaurants from around the country collide for your fill of dinners, tastings, classes and panels. The annual event isn’t just about helping yourself — net proceeds go to several hunger-relief programs. Through Oct. 19, nycwff.org

OCT 19

The King of Queens Kevin James is heading to Manhattan for a night of stand-up comedy. Beacon Theatre, $49.50-$85, beacontheatre.com

OCT 20

Three-time Tony winner Glenn Close returns to Broadway in a revival of Edward Albee’s “A Delicate Balance” alongside the incomparable John Lithgow. John Golden Theatre, $60-$155

OCT 21

Get read to rock all weekend at the CMJ Music Marathon 2014, running through Oct. 25, bring all sorts of bands, rappers and more to numerous NYC locales. cmj.com/marathon

OCT 21

Explore the evolution of mourning fashions through the 19th and early 20th centuries in the fascinating exhibit, “Death Becomes Her: A Century of Mourning Attire.” The Metropolitan Museum of Art, metmuseum.org, through Feb. 1

OCT 24

Marvel at intricate bundles of objects wrapped in yarn, thread and other fabrics at “Judith Scott — Bound and Unbound,” the first comprehensive survey of the artist’s work in the U.S. Brooklyn Museum, brooklynmuseum.org, through March 29

OCT 24

Put down that brew and sample some cider during Cider Week NYC. Throughout the week, you can celebrate the craft through cider-centric tastings, dinners, classes and more. Through Nov. 2, ciderweeknyc.com

OCT 25

Back together after 20 years, seminal showgaze band Slowdive has returned to get you swaying. Terminal 5, sold out, terminal5.com

OCT 31

Broadway’s favorite son, Hugh Jackman, returns to the stage for the star role in English playwright Jez Butterworth’s dark, poetic new drama, “The River.” Circle In The Square Theatre, $35-$175

OCT 31

The autumn edition of the NYC Craft Beer Festival will take over the Lexington Armory for two days, with 150 beers from 75 breweries available for the tasting. Lexington Armory, tickets from $49, nyccraftbeerfest.com, also Nov. 1