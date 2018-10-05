Buy a ticket to one of three dozen performances this fall and receive a second one on the house during NYC Off-Broadway Week.

The 10th annual promotion offers 2-for-1 tickets to shows like “Avenue Q,” “Drunk Shakespeare” and the “Harry Potter” spoof play, “Puffs,” through Sunday.

“Seeing an Off-Broadway show provides a unique and exciting New York City experience, offering visitors groundbreaking performances in intimate settings … at a remarkable value,” Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Co., said in a statement.

NYC & Co. is also behind the city’s annual Broadway Week, which offered the same deal for some of the hottest shows on the Great White Way last month.

Your wallet will feel the biggest difference between the two promotions, though. While Broadway Week served up discounted entry to “Frozen,” “Come From Away” and 22 other productions, this latest installment can get you and a friend into a show for as little as $20. Tickets to “Puffs” performances start at $22, while “Avenue Q” prices run $37 and up.

For information and to buy tickets go to nycgo.com/off-broadway-week.

These are the shows available for NYC Off-Broadway Week:

“Apologia”

“Avenue Q”

“Because I Could Not Stop: An Encounter with Emily Dickinson”

“Blue Man Group”

“The Book of Merman”

“Desperate Measures”

“Drunk Shakespeare”

“El Coronel No Tiene Quien Le Escriba”

“Final Follies”

“Gazillion Bubble Show”

“Gloria: A Life”

“I Was Most Alive with You”

“The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking”

“India Pale Ale”

“Jersey Boys”

“The Marvelous Wonderettes”

“Midnight at The Never Get”

“Monday Night Magic”

“Naked Boys Singing”

“NEWSical The Musical”

“Neurosis: A Musical That Gets in Your Head”

“On Beckett”

“Perfect Crime”

“Popcorn Falls”

“Puffs”

“Renaissance”

“Sakina’s Restaurant”

“Sistas the Musical”

“Sleepy Hollow the Musical”

“Smokey Joe’s Cafe: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller”

“STOMP”

Tennessee Williams’ “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur”

“This One’s for the Girls”

“Trainspotting Live”

“The True”

“Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders”

“What the Constitution Means to Me”

“Black Light”