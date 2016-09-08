NYC’s Made in NY Writers Room to boost entertainment industry diversity

Currently, minority writers make up 13 percent of city-based shows’ staff.

The city is teaming up with the top TV writers to boost the diversity in New York’s growing entertainment industry.

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment announced Thursday the launch of the Made in NY Writers Room fellowship program which will pair a dozen minority writers with mentors.

Currently, minority writers make up 13 percent of city-based shows’ staff.

The winners will be paired with showrunners from hit shows like “Law & Order: SVU,” “House of Cards,” and “The Affair,” for six months.

The program’s goal is to help the applicants create a pilot for an original drama or comedy.

During last year’s TV season, a record breaking a record-breaking 52 series were filmed in New York, and production companies spent over $8 billion, according to the city.

Applications for the fellowship program will begin on Sept. 15 and end Oct. 20. Log onto www.wgaeast.org/writersroom/ for more information.