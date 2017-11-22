You’d be pretty sorry if you passed up a subway busker only to later find out it was your favorite artist in disguise.

Maroon 5 made headlines this week when the band slipped on wigs and dark sunglasses and pretended to be average street performers with Jimmy Fallon for an episode of the “Tonight Show.” The group isn’t the first to break out in song for unsuspecting New Yorkers, and certainly won’t be the last.

Though not exactly undercover, bands including U2 and Linkin Park have made subway platforms their stages, and yes, you missed it.

Here’s a look back at memorable subway station performances that’ll leave you actually feeling envious of commuters.