‘Orange Is the New Black’ merges with ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ in new song, ‘Honey Jar’

The two Netflix originals merged in a new music video.

“Orange is the New Black” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” two Netflix originals, have merged to create a ridiculous (and clever) song that will definitely get stuck in your head.

The cast of “OITNB” released a music video Thursday called “Honey Jar: A Tribute to Peeno Noir,” which is written and sung to the tune of “Peeno Noir,” a song released last year to promote “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

The video features nearly all your favorite Litchfield inmates, including Alex (Laura Prepon), “Crazy Eyes” (Uzo Aduba), “Red” (Kate Mulgrew) and “Taystee” (Danielle Brooks).

It’s just more reason to be excited for the fourth season of “OITNB,” airing June 17, and the second season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” airing April 15.