Oscars 2016: Five things we want to see at the Oscars

1. Daring fashion choices

While the Oscars red carpet has a reputation as a classier affair than that of some other awards shows, we’ve become increasingly frustrated by celebrities playing it so “safe” in the fashion stakes. There’s no need to be racy to impress — but please, take a risk!

2. Chris Rock go to town on #OscarsSoWhite

The comedian and host-to-be has been tight-lipped throughout the minority-snub uproar. Expectations are high for the response he’s come up with.

3. Amy Schumer as Jennifer Lawrence’s date

These two BFFs are just adorbs, and frankly we’re still a little sore on the fact that our homegrown star wasn’t nominated for “Trainwreck.” Schumer appearance please!

4. An ‘Adele Dazeem’ moment

If we’re going to watch the rich and beautiful revel in their successes, we don’t mind admitting that a healthy dose of schadenfreude (the German word for finding pleasure in the misfortune of others) makes Oscars viewing all the more satisfying. Something ala John Travolta flubbing Idina Menzel’s name will do.

5. Leo Oscar!!!