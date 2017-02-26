Oscars 2017: Celebrities make statement with blue ACLU ribbons

Celebrities made a statement at the Oscars before the ceremony even began on Sunday. Several stars stepped out on the red carpet donning an extra accessory — a blue ribbon pinned to their clothing.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Negga, and Karlie Kloss were among those wearing the ribbons, a symbol of solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

“Yes, blue ribbons represent ACLU. Let us know who you spot wearing them! So far, we’ve seen Ruth Negga and @Lin_Manuel #Oscars #Oscars2017,” a tweet from the ACLU Twitter account read.

The civil rights organization, which declares “President Trump’s war on equality is already taking a terrible human toll,” helped arrange for dozens of lawyers to offer help to refugees who had been detained at Kennedy Airport after the president’s executive order stopped those from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States in January. The nonprofit also filed a lawsuit opposing Trump’s executive order, in an attempt to “protect the rights of refugees and immigrants — and everyone across America.”

“‘I’m wearing an ACLU ribbon because they’re fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals.’ – @lin_manuel #Oscars #Oscars2017,” a second tweet from the ACLU account read.